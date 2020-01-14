'This Vasco Da Gama Gun will win World War 4': Pak Minister trolled for threatening to retaliate against Indian Army

Pakistani politician and former journalist, Mushtaq Minhas reacted to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Mukund Naravane's statement on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Twitter last night, but was trolled for the humorous picture he posted along with the tweet.

Minhas tweeted a picture of him holding a duck-hunt gun, wearing joggers and a hat that begged to be laughed at. The caption had Twitterati mocking Minhas and his puny attempt at getting back at COAS Naravane.