‘Would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant become next CEO of Infosys’: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella 'sad' about CAA-NRC

On Monday, Satya Nadella appeared to wade into debate about CAA-NRC when he said he felt 'sad' about 'India's new Citizenship Act'.
He was quoted saying by Buzzfeed's Ben Smith Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith that he was 'sad about what was happening' and that he would love to see a 'Bangladeshi immigrant come to India and create the next unicorn or become the next CEO of Infosys."
Nadella was reportedly speaking at an event in Manhattan.
Nadella’s comments are likely to cause a ruffle back home given the Citizenship Amendment Act – which has been the subject of protests – in no way bans a Bangladeshi from migrating to India or becoming its citizen.
In 2017, Nadella had addressed Trump’s so-called Muslim ban saying: “I always come back to two things. One is the enduring principles and values that drive us as a company, that have made us and this country what it is, and my own personal story.
There is no place for bias or bigotry in any society, in any context. That’s where we start from. We will always as a company stand for that diversity and inclusion. And we’ll keep pushing at it, pushing at it, and making progress. That’s core to who we are. That I believe is core to what America is.”
He had added: “I mean, think about it, I am a product of the fundamental greatness of the United States. It is the ingenuity of the American technology that reached me where I was growing up that even made it possible for me to dream of being able to be part of this journey. It is the enlightened immigration policy of this country that even made it possible for me to come here in the first place, and gave me all this opportunity.”
He went on further and said: “And so I always think about that. I will always advocate for that America that I know and that I’ve experienced. And we will do that consistently. We’re not going to overreact because of any one incident, but we will always stand for what we believe are these enduring principles that really are going to be about us as a company, but also recognizing that we’re a multinational company that is an American company.”
What is the CAA?
The CAA was passed by parliament on December 11. According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.
There have been widespread protests against the act in different parts of the country. Those who are opposed to the legislation are saying that it is for the first time that India will grant citizenship on the basis of religion which violates the basic tenets of the country's constitution.
However, the government and ruling BJP has been defending the act saying that the minority groups from the three countries have no other option but to come India when they face religious persecution there. The home ministry, however, is yet to frame the rules for the act.
