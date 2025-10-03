Indore News: IIM-Indore To Debate Over India’s Readiness To Host 2036 Olympics |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As India’s aspirations to host the 2036 Olympics gather momentum, Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM-I) has announced that it will deliberate on the nation’s preparedness to take on the mega sporting event.

The discussion will take center stage at the Sport and Business Conference 2.0, scheduled for October 9–10, under the theme “Is India Ready to Host the 2036 Olympics?”

The announcement came during the celebration of IIM Indore’s 29th Foundation Day, where director Prof Himanshu Rai highlighted the institute’s growing global stature and commitment to engaging with issues of national and international significance.

IIM Indore noted that the upcoming calendar of events at the institute, including the Olympics-focused conference, underscores its role as a hub for intellectual discourse and global collaboration.

The conference is expected to bring together policymakers, academicians, industry leaders and sports professionals to examine the feasibility of hosting the Olympics in India. Discussions will span infrastructure readiness, financing, sports ecosystem development and the potential impact on India’s global image.

The focus on the 2036 Olympics comes at a crucial time, with growing calls for India to position itself as a serious contender for hosting the Games. Analysts believe such forums could play a vital role in shaping public discourse and policy direction.

A highlight of the day was the felicitation of faculty and staff for their outstanding contributions. The Best Teacher Award for 2024 was conferred upon Prof Prashant Salwan in recognition of his exceptional dedication to teaching and his ability to inspire students.

The celebrations also included special recognition for pedagogical excellence. Prof Ganesh Nidugala received the Best Case Award for his case titled ‘Indian Rupee Crisis of 2013’. The Best Teaching Innovation Award was conferred upon Prof Sanjeev Tripathi for pioneering innovative approaches in classroom pedagogy that enhance student engagement and learning impact.

Students rate six teachers among top 5%

Students of IIM Indore rated six teachers among top 5 per cent faculty members of the institute. The high rated teachers included Prof Manoj Motiani, Prof Bhavin J Shah, Prof Harshal Lowalekar, Prof Shrihari S Sohani, Prof Jatin Pandey and Prof Saumya Ranjan Dash.

The institute to host

- International Partners’ Day, a platform for institutions across the world to come together in a spirit of collaboration, shared purpose and trust.

- Sport and Business Conference 2.0 on 9–10 October, exploring the theme “Is India Ready to Host the 2036 Olympics?”: a timely reflection on national ambition, infrastructure, and collective imagination.

- The 18th All India Conference of China Studies from 24–26 October, examining “Rewiring Globalisation: The China Factor in Trade, Technology, and Sustainability in a Multipolar World.”

- The landmark 18th Eduniversal World Convention, reiterating IIM Indore’s leadership and intent-driven excellence on the global stage.

- Story by Staff Reporter