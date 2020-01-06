Amit Shah claims to receive 52,72,000 missed calls on 8866288662 which was offering Netflix and sex chats

Home Minister Amit Shah has claimed that the Narendra Modi-led government has received 52,72,000 missed calls in support of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAA), after the BJP released a toll free number (8866288662) for the public to give a missed call to register their support for the Act.

"52,72,000 missed calls have been received on special number in support of Citizenship Amendment Act from verifiable phone numbers, total 68 lakh calls have been received," the Home Minister said.