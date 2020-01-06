Amit Shah claims to receive 52,72,000 missed calls on 8866288662 which was offering Netflix and sex chats

Home Minister Amit Shah has claimed that the Narendra Modi-led government has received 52,72,000 missed calls in support of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAA), after the BJP released a toll free number (8866288662) for the public to give a missed call to register their support for the Act.
"52,72,000 missed calls have been received on special number in support of Citizenship Amendment Act from verifiable phone numbers, total 68 lakh calls have been received," the Home Minister said.
Interestingly the number was seen on posts promising 15 lakh in cash, the promise of employment, the appeal of 'sexy talk', a Netflix subscription, the lure of free drinks, 2 GB data and even the opportunity of winning 10 lakh in a quiz.
Amidst this confusion, Netflix India took to Twitter to clarify. "This is absolutely fake. If you want free Netflix please use someone else's account like the rest of us." the streaming giant tweeted in response of one of the 'call 8866288662' tweets.
Amit Shah also clarified that the number did not belong to Netflix but it is BJP's toll-free number.
"Since y'day rumours are being spread that the number (toll-free number launched by BJP to garner support for #CitizenshipAct) belongs to some channel called, Netflix. I would like to clarify that the number never belonged to Netflix rather it is BJP's toll-free number," Shah said.
"This campaign is aimed to do away with misgivings about the CAA. People can give a missed call to toll-free number 8866288662 and extend their support to the new law," said BJP leader Anil Jain while speaking to media in New Delhi.
"We are taking steps to eliminate confusion regarding the CAA. We will connect with 3 crore households on the same," he added.
