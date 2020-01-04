Netflix has no chill about fake news, swiftly shuts down claim of free subscription by calling 8866288662

After social media abounded with promises for those who would call a toll free number, Netflix India has responded.

To give a bit of context, the number in question is a recently initiated toll free sequence wherein you can give a missed call to indicate your support for the Citizenship Amendment Act.

According to a report by PTI on January 3, the BJP has released a toll free number (8866288662) for the public to give a missed call to register their support for the Act.

"This campaign is aimed to do away with misgivings about the CAA. People can give a missed call to toll-free number 8866288662 and extend their support to the new law," said BJP leader Anil Jain while speaking to media in New Delhi.

Social media users seem to however have taken it one step further and many things - from free Netflix subscriptions to promises of a good time - were bandied about as rewards for dialing.

So far we seem to have 15 lakh in cash, the promise of employment, the appeal of 'sexy talk', a Netflix subscription, the lure of free drinks, 2 GB data and even the opportunity of winning 10 lakh in a quiz.

All you had to do was dial 8866288662.