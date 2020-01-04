From free Netflix to sex chats: How someone is trying to lure people into supporting CAA-NRC

If you are having trouble with the high school protesters over CAA

They are giving you the blues

You want to be loved but not be protested

Here’s what you gotta do

Pick up the phone

I am always home

Call me any time

Just ring

88 662-88 662

I lead a life of crime

Dirty deeds, done dirt cheap

Dirty deeds, done dirt cheap

Dirty deeds, done dirt cheap

Dirty deeds and they're done dirt cheap

Dirty deeds and they're done dirt cheap

We apologise to the legendary Bon Scott and AC/DC, but the dirty deeds tactic seems to have taken over social media and it feels almost imperative to misquote the lyrics slightly to make our point.

Looking for a good time, a free Netflix subscription or even to track down a down a lost phone?

Why simply dial 8866288662!

The internet, always ready with bizarre information, now abounds with people who simply want you to call the number. And the benefits, if we do say so ourselves, sound wonderful. Of course, provided they are true.

Having called the number given (and been disappointed on all counts), we can say that the callers in question have now, in all probability also been registered as CAA supporters.

Which brings us to the send point: what is this number truly for?

Well, for all intents and purposes it is a number you give a missed call to, in order to register your support for the Citizenship Amendment Act.

According to a report by PTI on January 3, the BJP has released a toll free number (8866288662) for the public to give a missed call to register their support for the Act.

"This campaign is aimed to do away with misgivings about the CAA. People can give a missed call to toll-free number 8866288662 and extend their support to the new law," said BJP leader Anil Jain while speaking to media in New Delhi.

"We are taking steps to eliminate confusion regarding the CAA. We will connect with 3 crore households on the same," he added.

It should be noted that as part of the campaign senior leaders as well as elected representatives will reach out to the people in 'door to door' campaigns and explain to them the provisions of the CAA.