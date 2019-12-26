'Aap chronology samajh lijiye': Amit Shah's phrase on NRC-CAA is the internet's favourite meme

Home Minister Amit Shah's famous line 'Aap chronology samajh lijiye' has become the favourite meme on the Internet.
Shah had said, "Understand the chronology, first we will bring Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and after that we will bring National Register of Citizens (NRC) and NRC will not only be for Bengal but for the entire country."
However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strategically retreated from talking about NRC. PM Modi said, “Has anything happened with the NRC yet? Lies are being spread. After my government came to power, from 2014 to now, let me tell the 130 crore citizens of this country, nowhere has the NRC word been discussed, been talked about. Only when the Supreme Court said, then we had to do it for Assam. What are they talking about? Spreading lies.”
Later, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 24 said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “right” in saying that there is no discussion on pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC) right now.
Twitter had a fun time with Amit Shah's epic line. Here are some of them on Twitter:
