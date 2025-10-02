On Birth Anniversaries Of Mahatma Gandhi And Lal Bahadur Shastri, President Droupadi Murmu Offers Tributes At Raj Ghat And Vijay Ghat

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat and to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat on their birth anniversary. | X @ANI

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat and to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat on their birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.

LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu attends Sarva Dharma Prarthana on the occasion of 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi https://t.co/9f3QYTvtQ1 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 2, 2025

The Prime Minister paid homage to Gandhi in a post on X, recalling his courage and values of service and compassion. Modi said the nation would continue to follow the Mahatma's path in its quest for a 'Viksit Bharat.'

Gandhi Jayanti is about paying homage to the extraordinary life of beloved Bapu, whose ideals transformed the course of human history. He demonstrated how courage and simplicity could become instruments of great change. He believed in the power of service and compassion as… pic.twitter.com/LjvtFauWIr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2025

"Gandhi Jayanti is about paying homage to the extraordinary life of beloved Bapu, whose ideals transformed the course of human history. He demonstrated how courage and simplicity could become instruments of great change. He believed in the power of service and compassion as essential means of empowering people. We will keep following his path in our quest to build a Viksit Bharat," the Prime Minister wrote.

Read Also International Monetary Fund Proposes Over PKR 15 Trillion Tax Target For Pakistan In Next Budget

This year marks the 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, remembered as the Father of the Nation for his pivotal role in India's freedom struggle.

October 2, in India, is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti, while across the globe it is observed as the International Day of Non-Violence, following a 2007 United Nations resolution that received support from over 140 countries.

At the UN, the day is observed with statements from the Secretary-General and events that connect Gandhi's philosophy to today's realities. In recent years, these messages have highlighted the conflicts across the globe and reminded nations that Gandhi's belief in truth and non-violence is "more powerful than any weapon."

In India, the observance takes the form of tributes at Raj Ghat, cultural and educational programmes, and public campaigns that highlight Gandhi's ideals.

Read Also International Monetary Fund Proposes Over PKR 15 Trillion Tax Target For Pakistan In Next Budget

Born on October 2, 1869, Mahatma Gandhi was a leading figure in the Indian freedom struggle. Inspired by the concepts of Satyagraha and non-violence, Gandhi led the Dandi March of 1930, during which thousands walked to the sea to defy the salt law, and the Quit India Movement of 1942, a protest against British rule.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)