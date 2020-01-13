'The madness knows no bounds': Twitter reacts after Subramanian asks Modi to rename Victoria Memorial

After the renaming of Kolkata port, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has now demanded to change the name of Victoria Memorial, the iconic marble building in Kolkata, after the warrior queen Rani Lakshmi Bai.

In a tweet senior Swamy said: "I welcome Namo's statement in Kolkata that History as we know should be reviewed. He should implement that statement by re-naming Victoria Memorial as Rani Jhansi Smarak Mahal. Queen Victoria took over India after the betrayal of Rani Jhansi in 1857 and looted India for 90 years".