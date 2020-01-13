'Ye wrong number hai': Twitter slams Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple for implementing dress code

The famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi has decided to implement a dress code for devotees before they enter the sanctum of the temple.

According to the new rule, male devotees will have to wear the Indian traditional 'dhoti-kurta' while women will have to wear a sari to enter the premises and worship the deity.

The decision to this effect was taken by the Kashi Vidwat Parishad. Those wearing pants, shirts and jeans will only be able to worship the deity from a distance. They will not be allowed to enter the sanctum.

Though the dates for implementing this new rule have not been announced yet, sources have said that the step will be taken soon.

However, Twitterati fumed after this announcement. "This is just the beginning. It will get more and more rigid with each passing phase. Regressive minds don't change, they only ossify further," a user wrote.

AAP's Preeti Menon wrote, "Appalling! Kashi Vishwanath temple decrees darshan only for those in traditional attire. Millions of tourists from across the world are now expected to carry special attire? What is this insanity?! Who are these people who are coming between us Hindus and our Gods? #Dystopia"

Here is how Twitter reacted: