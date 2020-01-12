'Ye BJP me jayegi': Twitter trolls Maha minister Yashomati Thakur for saying 'touching a cow drives away negativity'

Days after she faced flak for stating that ministers in the Maharashtra government had just been sworn in and had not started making money, state minister Yashomati Thakur courted controversy again by claiming that touching a cow drives away negativity.

Thakur, MLA from Teosa and Women and Child Development minister in the Uddhav Thackeray government, was speaking at a function in Amravati, on Saturday.

"Our culture says if you touch a cow, all negativity will go away," she told the gathering.