'Where is Rahul Gandhi?': Twitter asks after Congress leader gives CWC meeting a miss

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) met on Saturday to discuss the present political climate in the country. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi termed the Citizenship Amendment Act a "discriminatory and divisive" law whose "sinister" purpose was to divide people on religious lines, and asserted that the NPR in form and content was "disguised NRC".

Apart from Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, top party leaders P Chidambaram, Anand Sharma, A K Antony, K C Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jyotiraditya Scindia were among those present at the meeting. However, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi gave the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting a miss.

Twitter asked, "Where is Rahul Gandhi?" after the Congress MP was absent from the meet.

Here is how Twitter reacted: