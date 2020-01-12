'Where is Rahul Gandhi?': Twitter asks after Congress leader gives CWC meeting a miss

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) met on Saturday to discuss the present political climate in the country. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi termed the Citizenship Amendment Act a "discriminatory and divisive" law whose "sinister" purpose was to divide people on religious lines, and asserted that the NPR in form and content was "disguised NRC".
Apart from Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, top party leaders P Chidambaram, Anand Sharma, A K Antony, K C Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jyotiraditya Scindia were among those present at the meeting. However, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi gave the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting a miss.
Twitter asked, "Where is Rahul Gandhi?" after the Congress MP was absent from the meet.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
Addressing the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting here, she said thousands of young men and women, especially students have realized the "grave harm" that implementation of the new Citizenship law will cause.
They have taken to the streets braving the cold as well as police brutalities, Gandhi said.
"We demand that a comprehensive high-powered commission be constituted to enquire into the incidents connected with the anti-CAA protests and give justice to the affected persons," she said.
As the students' protest gains momentum, it is clear that the government is digging in its heels. Not a day passes without the home minister and on some days the prime minister himself making provocative statements, the Congress president said.
"The situation in some states is alarming, turning the states into police states, notably in Uttar Pradesh and the Union Territory of Delhi," she said.
(With inputs from Agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)