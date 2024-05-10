Should Ex- MPs Receive Pensions And Benefits?

Representative Image

With the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections gaining momentum, the question of pension for members of parliament has cropped up once again. At present former M.P.s get a monthly pension of Rs 25,000 and an additional Rs 2,000 for each year served as a parliamentarian. They get several other benefits, including free AC I class train travel anywhere in the country and AC II class if accompanied by a "companion," and free medical treatment under the Central Government Health Scheme. What is worse, is if a former M.P. is also an ex-MLA then would continue to draw pension as a former state legislator.

The argument against giving pension is based on the fact that M.P.s contest elections ostensibly to serve the people. Salaries and allowances which are given to them as M.P.s are alright since they help them perform their duties better. But, why should tax-payers' monies be used to financially support ex-MP.s?

The FPJ is posing the question should ex-M.P.s be paid pension and other benefits? Pl send your replies to fpjreaderreporter@gmail.com or use the hashtag #StopPensionToMPs |

Lok Prahari, an NGO based in Lucknow, had filed a PIL in the Supreme Court challenging the pensions being given to former M.P.s. "But, most unfortunately, the petition was dismissed by the Supreme Court. Even a revision application met with the same fate," S.N. Shukla of Lok Prahari told the FPJ on Thursday. However, he felt that public opinion should be created to ensure that the pensions are stopped. Being an M.P. is not a job, but a matter of public service.

