 'Central Government Committed To Fulfil Ladakh’s Hopes,' Says Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta After Review Of Law And Order
'Central Government Committed To Fulfil Ladakh’s Hopes,' Says Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta After Review Of Law And Order

ANIUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 12:11 PM IST
article-image
Ladakh Lieutenant Governor (LG) Kavinder Gupta | X @ANI

Leh: Ladakh Lieutenant Governor (LG) Kavinder Gupta emphasised on Wednesday that the Central government is working to "fulfil all the hopes of Ladakh" and expressed hope that the "matter will be resolved soon".

"They (Ladakh leaders who were part of protests) are engaging in talks with the administration, and given current events, we can also have discussions at the table. Once such an environment is fostered, we will begin the dialogue. The administration tried to represent the interests of the people... I've been here for the past two months, and I haven't turned down any meetings. People listen to what I say and work towards solutions...," Gupta told ANI.

LG Gupta stated that the administration is taking steps to create jobs, and efforts are also ongoing to involve people in other sectors.

"Job creation efforts are ongoing here. We have advertised approximately 1,000 positions. Additionally, we are working to involve people in the tourism, education, and health sectors. There are 18,000 MSME units, engaging over 50,000 people... ," LG Gupta said.

He further stated that stakeholders should reach out to the administration to express their concerns.

"The central government is working to fulfil all the hopes of Ladakh... I believe the involved parties should voice their concerns to us, and we should reach out to them for that purpose. I hope this matter will be resolved soon..."

Meanwhile, the LG Gupta on Wednesday chaired a high-level review meeting to take stock of the prevailing law and order situation in the Union Territory. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal, Director General of Police SD Singh Jamwal, DIG Srinagar South PK Singh, Deputy Commissioner Leh, Senior Superintendent of Police Leh Sanjay Kumar, CO 79, Rajat Jain, CO 25, and other senior officials.

The officials briefed the Lt Governor on the latest security scenario and the measures undertaken to maintain peace and stability in the region. The Lt Governor lauded the relentless efforts of security forces and the civil administration in restoring normalcy over the past week under challenging circumstances, an official statement said.

He also expressed appreciation for the patience and cooperation shown by the people of Ladakh. Reviewing the welfare measures, Kavinder Gupta enquired about the condition of the remaining injured undergoing treatment at the government hospital.

He directed the administration and hospital authorities to ensure the best possible medical care. He further directed the Deputy Commissioner that, in cases where advanced medical treatment is required outside the UT, the administration must provide all possible humanitarian aid and financial support so that no individual faces hardship or feels neglected.

Appealing to the citizens, the Lt Governor urged people not to pay heed to rumours or misinformation and assured them that peace and harmony will be safeguarded at all costs. He emphasised that the administration, along with security forces, is fully committed to maintaining peace, law, and order across the Union Territory.

The Lt Governor further assured that very soon, all restrictions imposed as precautionary measures will be lifted in a phased manner once the situation fully stabilises. "Peace and development are the top priorities of the administration. Together, with the cooperation of the people, Ladakh will continue on the path of progress," he added.

