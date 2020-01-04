'Will get citizenship law translated in Italian for Rahul Gandhi': Amit Shah at pro-CAA rally

Home minister Amit Shah addressed a 'Jangagran' rally in favour of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Jodhpur on Friday. The rally held at Adarsh Vidya Mandir is the first of 30 such rallies scheduled to be held across the country by BJP to counter the opposition towards them.
Coming down heavily on the opposition parties, Shah accused them of misleading the people. He said that ever since the government has brought the CAA; Congress, BSP, TMC, AAP are all opposing it. “I challenge them to prove that the law will harm any minority. Let all the parties come together to oppose it and spread misinformation, we will not move back an inch” said Shah to the crowd. Going further he challenged Rahul Gandhi to come forth for a debate on the Act. Shah said, “If Rahul has read the Act he can come for a debate. If he has not I am ready to get it translated in Italian and send it to him.”
He said all states will have to implement CAA. Shah said that achche din (good days) have come for the persecuted religious minorities from neighbouring countries after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister. The Home Minister also launched a number – 8866288662 - where people could call give a miss call to register support for CAA.
Shah also said that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has not fulfilled any of the promises that he made to farmers and unemployed before elections. He also questioned the CM about the death of more than 100 children in Kota hospital in a month.
Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Kailash Choudhary and Arjun Mehwal were present on the stage. Also present were state BJP President Satish Poonia, Jalore MP Devji Patel and Pali MP P P Choudhary. Conspicuous by her absence was former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. Shah and Raje had last been seen together during a road show in Jodhpur.
