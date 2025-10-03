BJP & TMC Kickstart Election Preparations In Bengal Soon After Durga Puja

BJP & TMC | Photo: Representational Image

Kolkata: Soon after Durga puja ended, both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) started their planning for the state Assembly elections scheduled next year.

BJP’s central leaders including Bhupendra Yadav and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Dev visited Kolkata on Friday to hold meetings with the state leadership.

According to party sources, a meeting already took place at the BJP office with Yadav, Dev, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya and MoS Sukanta Majumdar along with other leaders.

“The central leaders are likely to meet again with the state leaders on Saturday. They will give directions and will chalk out the roadmap in the run up to the elections next year. The saffron camp will soon hit the streets, likely from next week,” said the party sources.

BJP MP and MoS Sukanta Majumdar said, “They have come here because they have got responsibility for the elections. We had other works during Durga Puja so the meeting didn’t take place before. We will definitely do the needful as a teamwork and will out Mamata Banerjee’s government.”

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh however termed the BJP’s central leaders visit as a visit of ‘migratory birds’.

Meanwhile, after TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee had shortlisted names of 50 TMC leaders and after it got approved, the ruling party will hold ‘Bijoya Sammelani’ and every booth level from October 5where the shortlisted speakers will deliver their speeches.

The speakers’ list, which has been approved, includes various TMC MPs, MLAs, ministers, youth and other important leaders.