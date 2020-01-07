How many called for free Netflix and sex chat? Twitter mocks Amit Shah after he claims BJP got 52 lakh call in support of CAA

Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Monday said that over 52 lakh missed calls from verifiable phone numbers have been received on a special number in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).
"52,72,000 missed calls have been received on a special number in support of Citizenship Amendment Act from verifiable phone numbers, total 68 lakh calls have been received," Shah said. The BJP had on Friday launched a campaign with a toll-free number that provides the facility to common people to give missed calls to register their support for the citizenship law.
This statement did not go down so well with netizens and they have been expressing their views in the way they know best: by posting about it on social media. After which Amit Shah started trending on Twitter and the tweets that have been doing the rounds range from hilarious to bizarre.
Here's what netizens had to say:
The BJP president on Sunday led the party's door-to-door 10-day campaign to spread awareness about the act with top party leaders reaching out to people across the country, amid a wave of protests against the contentious law since it was passed in December. Shah visited homes in Lajpat Nagar here and talked to people about the benefits of the amended citizenship law. He also distributed pamphlets on the subject and urged them to go through it.
(Inputs from Agencies)