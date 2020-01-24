'Now poha is also anti-national': Netizens troll BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya over Bangladeshis eating 'poha' remark

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya was slammed by netizens for his comments about Bangladeshis construction labourers working at his house.
On Thursday, Vijayvargiya said that that there were some Bangladeshis among construction labourers who were working at his house. Their "strange" eating habits aroused suspicion about their nationality, the BJP general secretary said at a seminar in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). Apparently, the labourers were eating only poha and he found this behaviour strange and thus suspected them to be "Bangladeshis".
After talking to their supervisor and the building contractor, he suspected that these workers were from Bangladesh, the BJP leader said. According to PTI Vijayvargiya said at the seminar, "I suspected these workers were residents of Bangladesh. Two days after I became suspicious, they stopped working at my house. I have not filed any police complaint yet. I only mentioned this incident to warn people."
Meanwhile, this has sparked off a massive debate on Twitter with many users pointing out consumption of 'poha' cannot be a yardstick for someone's nationality. After which 'poha' started trending on Twitter and the tweets that have been doing the rounds range from hilarious to bizarre.
Here's a look at what Twitterati had to say:
Speaking at the seminar, Vijayvargiya also claimed that a Bangladeshi terrorist was keeping a watch on him for the last one and a half years. "Whenever I go out, six-armed security personnel follow me. What is happening in this country? Will outside people enter and spread so much terror?" he asked. "Don't get confused by rumours. The CAA is in the interest of the country. This law will provide asylum to genuine refugees and identify intruders who are a threat to the country's internal security," he said.
Earlier, Vijayvargiya, in a tweet, compared the new law to the eighth son of Devki and the Opposition to her brother Kansa.
(Inputs from PTI)
