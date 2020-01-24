'Now poha is also anti-national': Netizens troll BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya over Bangladeshis eating 'poha' remark

After talking to their supervisor and the building contractor, he suspected that these workers were from Bangladesh, the BJP leader said. According to PTI Vijayvargiya said at the seminar, "I suspected these workers were residents of Bangladesh. Two days after I became suspicious, they stopped working at my house. I have not filed any police complaint yet. I only mentioned this incident to warn people."

Meanwhile, this has sparked off a massive debate on Twitter with many users pointing out consumption of 'poha' cannot be a yardstick for someone's nationality. After which 'poha' started trending on Twitter and the tweets that have been doing the rounds range from hilarious to bizarre.

Here's a look at what Twitterati had to say: