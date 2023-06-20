 Booster Vaccine for Omicron Variant Gets Emergency Use Approval by DCGI
Booster Vaccine for Omicron Variant Gets Emergency Use Approval by DCGI

The mRNA-based vaccine was developed using the indigenous platform technology by Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and supported under the Mission COVID Suraksha, implemented by Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 05:24 PM IST
article-image
Booster Vaccine for Omicron Variant Gets Emergency Use Approval by DCGI | Representative pic

The Drug Control General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) for Omicron-specific mRNA-based booster vaccine - GEMCOVAC(r)-OM - developed by Gennova Biopharmaceuticals under Mission Covid Suraksha.

The mRNA-based vaccine was developed using the indigenous platform technology by Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and supported under the Mission COVID Suraksha, implemented by Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC).

USP of the booster vaccine

It is a thermostable vaccine, which does not require ultra-cold chain infrastructure used for other approved mRNA-based vaccines, making it easy for deployment across the country. 

"It is delivered intra-dermally using a needle-free injection device system. When administered intradermally in participants as a booster, it generated significantly higher immune responses. The clinical outcome demonstrates the need for variant-specific vaccines for desired immune response," the release said. 

(with agency inputs)

