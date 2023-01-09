All Omicron variants & its sub-lineages present in India, no mortality or rise in transmission reported yet, says govt | Representative pic

New Delhi: A Government of India statement revealed on Monday that the sentinel sequencing of 324 COVID-19 positive samples has pointed out towards the presence of all Omicron variants and its sub-lineages in the community.

It further states that the 'no mortality or rise in transmission' were reported in the areas where these variants were detected.

170 Covid cases reported

India has recorded 170 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday morning.

The country recorded 163 new Covid cases on Sunday.

According to the Health Ministry, India's active caseload stands at 2,371.

In an official statement, the Ministry further said that the total number of recoveries from the infection has increased to 4,41,47,002 with 221 in the last 24 hours alone. India's recovery rate currently stands at 98.8 pc.

India's Daily Positivity rate and Weekly Positivity rate currently stand at 0.20 pc and 0.11 pc respectively.

The Union Health Ministry also informed that 85,282 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, as on Monday morning, and said that the conducted tests have so far reached a total of 91.21 crores.

(with agency inputs)

