Union Min Anurag Thakur Trains Guns Against Uddhav Thackeray Over COVID Vaccine Remark, Says 'He Was Ousted From Power By His Supporters' |

Mumbai: Union Minister Anurag Thakur slammed former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for his comments on Covid vaccines during the Shiv Sena Foundation Day celebrations in Mumbai. Thakur criticised Thackeray's remarks, accusing him of forgetting the people of the state and highlighting the contributions of India in providing vaccines to other countries.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray was ousted from power by his supporters and the people of Maharashtra. The world believes that India provided free vaccines and medicines to 160 countries & free of cost to the people of the country. Due to the fear of Covid, he did not come out… pic.twitter.com/r83XjhTbAf — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

"Uddhav Thackeray was ousted from power by his supporters and the people of Maharashtra. The world believes that India provided free vaccines and medicines to 160 countries & free of cost to the people of the country. Due to the fear of Covid, he did not come out of the house and forgot the people of the state," said Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Thackeray's Statement on Covid Vaccines

During his speech on Monday, Uddhav Thackeray questioned the role of other pharmaceutical companies if Prime Minister Modi was solely responsible for producing the vaccines. He also praised Modi, referring to him as Vishwaguru (the global leader), suggesting that if Modi made the vaccines, he could rule the entire universe.

Thakur's Response and Criticism

Union Minister Anurag Thakur responded strongly to Thackeray's remarks, stating that Uddhav Thackeray had been ousted from power by his own supporters and the people of Maharashtra. Thakur further criticised Thackeray for not coming out of his house due to the fear of Covid and seemingly forgetting about the people of the state.

Bringing Attention to the Palghar Sadhu Attack

In addition to criticising Thackeray's stance on Covid vaccines, Anurag Thakur also mentioned the Palghar Sadhu attack during Thackeray's government. Thakur pointed out that Thackeray should be ashamed of the incident in which sadhus were attacked and killed while his government was in power.