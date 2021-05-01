BJP's Mithun Chakraborty meets West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar over tea, says 'nothing political discussed'

Kolkata: New speculation started in the political arena after actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in Governor House on Saturday a day before the poll counting.

No sooner did Mithun join the saffron camp, than the speculation started that he is the Chief Ministerial face of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Surprising everyone, the ace actor didn’t contest the poll but campaigned heavily for almost all the candidates amidst a huge turnout of people at every campaign.

Coming out of the Governor House, Mithun said that while he was ill, West Bengal Governor had inquired about his health and also that after being fit it was his courtesy call.