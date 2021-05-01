BJP's Mithun Chakraborty meets West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar over tea, says 'nothing political discussed'

Kolkata: New speculation started in the political arena after actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in Governor House on Saturday a day before the poll counting.
No sooner did Mithun join the saffron camp, than the speculation started that he is the Chief Ministerial face of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Surprising everyone, the ace actor didn’t contest the poll but campaigned heavily for almost all the candidates amidst a huge turnout of people at every campaign.
Coming out of the Governor House, Mithun said that while he was ill, West Bengal Governor had inquired about his health and also that after being fit it was his courtesy call.
“He everyday took stock of my health when I was not keeping good. He wanted to invite me over for tea so came here for that purpose and nothing political has been discussed,” said Mithun Chakraborty.
According to BJP sources, the Bollywood actor went to meet Dhankhar to discuss rising COVID-19 cases in West Bengal.
It is being said that Mithun won’t just limit himself to just discuss the rising covid cases in the state.
According to several political observers, there is still a chance that the ace actor can become an MLA as several BJP MPs had contested the Assembly polls and if they leave the seat Mithun can contest from that seat.
“Several MPs have contested in the polls. If they win and resign then Mithun Chakraborty can contest from the vacant seat and after winning he can still become the CM,” mentioned the observers.
However, the results of the Assembly polls of not just West Bengal but all other states that went for poll is in less than 24 hours.
