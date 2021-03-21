Actor Mithun Chakraborty enlists his name in West Bengal voters list ahead of Assembly polls

Kolkata: Sparking more speculation that he might contest the upcoming polls, actor Mithun Chakraborty now enlists his name in West Bengal voters list.

According to BJP sources, the actor with the name ‘Mithun Basanta Chakraborty’ became a voter from 22/108 Raja Manindra Street near Belgachia, which is the residence of the sister of Mithun Chakraborty.

Talking to media, Sharmishta Sarkar, cousin of the ace actor, said that though she is not aware about Mithun’s candidature but she confirmed that the actor had registered her house address to become the voter of West Bengal.