Actor Mithun Chakraborty enlists his name in West Bengal voters list ahead of Assembly polls

Kolkata: Sparking more speculation that he might contest the upcoming polls, actor Mithun Chakraborty now enlists his name in West Bengal voters list.
According to BJP sources, the actor with the name ‘Mithun Basanta Chakraborty’ became a voter from 22/108 Raja Manindra Street near Belgachia, which is the residence of the sister of Mithun Chakraborty.
Talking to media, Sharmishta Sarkar, cousin of the ace actor, said that though she is not aware about Mithun’s candidature but she confirmed that the actor had registered her house address to become the voter of West Bengal.
“Whenever Mithun comes to Kolkata unofficially, he stays at my place and also worships the deity of my house. He became the voter of West Bengal and registered my house address. Previously he was a voter of Maharashtra,” claimed Sharmishta.
Notably, Mithun Chakraborty had defected to the saffron camp on March 7 at the public rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground.
Amidst his film dialogues the actor said though he will not contest but will campaign for the BJP candidates.
Later on sparking speculation over Mithun’s contesting the upcoming Assembly polls, West Bengal BJP observer Kailash Vijaywargiya claimed that if the party decides Mithun Chakraborty will contest the polls.
According to poll analysts, the veteran actor is a strong face of the Bharatiya Janata Party and also that Mithun Chakraborty is likely to be the Chief Ministerial candidate of the saffron camp.
