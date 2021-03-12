Mithun Chakraborty to contest West Bengal polls? Here's what BJP's Kailash Vijaywargiya has to say

Kolkata: Sparking more speculation, BJP West Bengal observer Kailash Vijaywargiya on Friday said that if need be actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty can contest the upcoming Assembly polls.
A long drawn speculation over Mithun Chakraborty being the face of BJP in West Bengal reached a new height as talking to media person in Siliguri of North Bengal, Vijaywargiya said though Mithun didn’t want to contest the polls, if there is a need then he might be given candidature to fight the polls.
“Mithun didn’t want to fight the polls initially, but if the party decides then he can be given a ticket to fight the assembly polls,” mentioned the BJP West Bengal observer.
Notably, a trend has been seen that both the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is focusing on celebrity faces to woo the voters.
Denying tickets to sitting TMC MLAs and old leaders for accommodating the Bengali actors have led to several defections from the TMC to the saffron camp. West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh was earlier heard saying that few celebs within the BJP will be given tickets and not all will be given tickets.
It is pertinent to mention that ace actor Mithun Chakraborty had defected to the BJP on March 7 at a rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata’s Brigade Parade ground.
Soon after defecting, the actor said that though he will not contest but will campaign for the saffron camp across the state.
According to poll analysts, if Mithun contests the polls, then there is a chance that the saffron camp might win from whichever constituency he will contest.
However, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor, Firhad Hakim said that though Mithun Chakraborty has stardom but as a politician he had lost credibility.
“Mithun Chakraborty at his convenience had defected to several political parties including the TMC. The people of West Bengal can like his acting ability but as a politician he has lost his credibility and he might again defect to other political parties,” mentioned Hakim.
