Mithun Chakraborty to contest West Bengal polls? Here's what BJP's Kailash Vijaywargiya has to say

Kolkata: Sparking more speculation, BJP West Bengal observer Kailash Vijaywargiya on Friday said that if need be actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty can contest the upcoming Assembly polls.

A long drawn speculation over Mithun Chakraborty being the face of BJP in West Bengal reached a new height as talking to media person in Siliguri of North Bengal, Vijaywargiya said though Mithun didn’t want to contest the polls, if there is a need then he might be given candidature to fight the polls.

“Mithun didn’t want to fight the polls initially, but if the party decides then he can be given a ticket to fight the assembly polls,” mentioned the BJP West Bengal observer.