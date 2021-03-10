West Bengal Assembly polls 2021: Days after joining BJP, Mithun Chakraborty gets Y+ security

Kolkata: Three days after joining to the saffron camp, ace actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty on Wednesday got ‘Y+’ category security from the Union Home ministry.

According to BJP sources, there is a chance of an attack by the ruling Trinamool Congress for which the actor-turned-politician has been provided with this security.

Notably, those who get ‘Y+’ category security are provided with 55 security personnel deployed at and around the residence of the VIP along with 11 commandos.

Incidentally, calling himself ‘Banglar chele’ (Son of Bengal), Mithun joined the saffron camp during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground on March 7.

Soon after joining the saffron camp, Mithun stated that he had joined the party as he wanted to help the poor.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged to help the poor of the state. I am also known for standing by the needy. Everyone in the film fraternity knows it, this is the main reason I have joined the BJP,” said the 'Disco Dancer' actor.

When asked about him being the Chief Minister face of the BJP, he said that the 'film doesn’t get over in just a minute’.

“Things are yet to get revealed as it is just the beginning. There are more surprises to come ahead of the election,” stated the 'MLA Fatakesto' actor.

According to BJP insiders, the saffron camp is trying to encash the ‘Bengali’ factor of the actor.