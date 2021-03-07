Is Dada vs Didi now in poll-bound West Bengal? Actor Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP

Kolkata: The die is cast, now it seems that the fight in poll bound West Bengal is between ‘Dada’ against ‘Didi’. The Union Home Minister Amit Shah had time-and-again claimed that if voted to power the BJP will give the state a ‘Bhoomiputra’ Chief Minister.

Raising more speculation, actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty on Sunday joined the BJP from the rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Soon after defecting to the saffron camp, Mithun stated that he had joined the party as he wanted to help the poor.

“The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged to help the poor of the state. I am also known for standing by the needy. Everyone in the film fraternity knows it, this is the main reason for defecting to the BJP,” said the Disco Dancer actor.