Is Dada vs Didi now in poll-bound West Bengal? Actor Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP

Kolkata: The die is cast, now it seems that the fight in poll bound West Bengal is between ‘Dada’ against ‘Didi’. The Union Home Minister Amit Shah had time-and-again claimed that if voted to power the BJP will give the state a ‘Bhoomiputra’ Chief Minister.
Raising more speculation, actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty on Sunday joined the BJP from the rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Soon after defecting to the saffron camp, Mithun stated that he had joined the party as he wanted to help the poor.
“The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged to help the poor of the state. I am also known for standing by the needy. Everyone in the film fraternity knows it, this is the main reason for defecting to the BJP,” said the Disco Dancer actor.
Asked about him being the Chief Minister face of the BJP, to which he said that the ‘film doesn’t get over in just a minute’.
“Things are yet to get revealed as it is just the beginning. There are more surprises to come ahead of the election,” stated the MLA Fatakesto actor.
Mithun, who was once a close aide of former Left Front sports minister Subhas Chakraborty, defected to the ruling Trinamool Congress and was the Rajya Sabha MP of TMC. Owing to his name getting allegedly connected in Sarada chit fund case, the actor-turned-politician stepped down from politics.
After a gap of four years, Mithun Chakraborty was again seen in active politics ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls and will also be seen in the poll campaigns of the saffron camp.
Soon after joining, Mithun urged people to keep faith in ‘Dada’ and assured that he will work for the uplift of the people of West Bengal.
Sparking speculation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also heard describing Mithun as ‘Son of Bengal and a true Bengali’.
Meanwhile, TMC’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mandal cries foul against Mithun stating that he is known for defecting to several political parties.
TMC MP Saugata Roy said, “BJP threatened Mithun Chakraborty with cases by ED and he left Rajya Sabha and now he has joined BJP. He has no credibility, no respect, and no influence among the people as he is not a big star now.”
CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty also mentioned that Mithun has ‘no credibility’ and also that he cannot win many votes.
According to poll analysts, the joining of Mithun Chakraborty in saffron camp will be a ‘game changer’ for the BJP.
