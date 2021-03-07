Actor Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP: Throwback to iconic songs of Bollywood's OG 'Disco Dancer'

National Award winning Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty on Sunday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s mega show at Kolkata's iconic brigade parade ground.

Chakraborty was welcomed into the fold by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and state president Dilip Ghosh among others.

Amid huge cheers from supporters, the National Award-winning actor, borrowing a dialogue from one of his films, said, "Ami joldhorao noi, bele borao noi... ami ekta cobra, ek chobol-ei chobi (Don't mistake me for a harmless snake, I am a cobra, can kill people in one bite)."