Actor Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP: Throwback to iconic songs of Bollywood's OG 'Disco Dancer'

National Award winning Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty on Sunday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s mega show at Kolkata's iconic brigade parade ground.
Chakraborty was welcomed into the fold by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and state president Dilip Ghosh among others.
Amid huge cheers from supporters, the National Award-winning actor, borrowing a dialogue from one of his films, said, "Ami joldhorao noi, bele borao noi... ami ekta cobra, ek chobol-ei chobi (Don't mistake me for a harmless snake, I am a cobra, can kill people in one bite)."
Mithun Chakraborty, fondly known as Mithun Da, is one of the most popular actors of yesteryears. He has worked in over 300 films and is the recipient of three National Film Awards.
While the actor's move of joining the saffron camp is receiving mixed reactions from netizens, here are the dancing prodigy's iconic tracks that made him Bollywood’s adored disco dancer:
