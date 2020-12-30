West Bengal: TMC writes to President Kovind seeking immediate removal of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs on Wednesday wrote to President of India Ram Nath Kovind asking for the immediate removal of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.
In its letter, the Mamata Banerjee-led ruling party in West Bengal cited a ‘serious breach of oath of Governor’s office.’
On behalf of his party, TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy sent a memorandum to the President, demanding the immediate removal of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.
"We submit that the Governor has failed to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution, and repeatedly breached law declared by Supreme Court." The memorandum by TMC MPs read.
The signatories include TMC MPs Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Derek O'Brien, Kalyan Banerjee and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar which demand the removal of Dhankhar.
The Governor and Mamata government has been at loggerheads over several issues and have accused each other of foul play. The letter includes instances of the Governor attacking the West Bengal administration.
Earlier this month, senior TMC leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar had demanded the immediate removal of Jagdeep Dhankhar from the post of the Governor of West Bengal, alleging that he was trying to disturb the peace in the state.
Dastidar, in a press conference, had said that Dhankhar was behaving like a BJP leader.
"The Governor is like the head of the family. Instead of taking everybody along, he is trying to disturb the peace and stability of the state. He is behaving like a BJP leader. We think, for the betterment of the state, he should be immediately removed," Dastidar had said.
Suvendu Adhikari, former West Bengal transport minister and once a close aide to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, had recently joined BJP with much fanfare and met Governor Dhankhar last week.
Adhikari visited Raj Bhavan after formally informing West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay about his decision to resign as the MLA.
Adhikari had reached out to the Governor on December 16th, apprehending that he may be implicated in false cases due to political vendetta.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)