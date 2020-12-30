West Bengal: TMC writes to President Kovind seeking immediate removal of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs on Wednesday wrote to President of India Ram Nath Kovind asking for the immediate removal of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

In its letter, the Mamata Banerjee-led ruling party in West Bengal cited a ‘serious breach of oath of Governor’s office.’

On behalf of his party, TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy sent a memorandum to the President, demanding the immediate removal of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

"We submit that the Governor has failed to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution, and repeatedly breached law declared by Supreme Court." The memorandum by TMC MPs read.

The signatories include TMC MPs Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Derek O'Brien, Kalyan Banerjee and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar which demand the removal of Dhankhar.