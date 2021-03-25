BJP may get majority in Kerala or enough seats to become kingmaker, says E Sreedharan

Palakkad (Kerala): Metroman E Sreedharan, the technocrat who implemented several flagship projects across India including the Metro Rail, is confident of turning around the Bharatiya Janata Party's fortune in Kerala, predicting that "either the party will have a full majority or enough numbers of seats to evolve as a kingmaker in the state".

While interacting with ANI during his campaign trail for Kerala Assembly polls, Sreedharan expressed confidence that he is going to win the Palakkad Assembly constituency.

"I think the BJP has very good prospects of winning seats in Kerala. It may be an absolute majority or even it could have accessible number by which they will be the kingmaker," Sreedharan told ANI.

Sreedharan, who was part of Home Minister Amit Shah's roadshow in Malampuzha in Palakkad, called the event spectacular, adding that thousands of enthusiastic people turned up for it.

"I think this will have a tremendous effect on the morale of people who were let off by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) governments. People will vote for the BJP," he said.