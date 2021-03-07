Have enough energy to work, want to use it for Kerala's development: Metro man E Sreedharan at Kerala's Vijay Yatra

Metro Man' E Sreedharan at valedictory function for BJP's Kerala Vijay Yatra which was held in Shangumugham area today said that he has enough energy to work and wants to use it for the development of Kerala. Today Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah attended a valedictory function for BJP's Kerala Vijay Yatra as the minister is visiting Tamil Nadu and Kerala ahead of the assembly polls. The event was also attended by E Sreedharan.
While addressing, E Sreedaharan, 88, said that people ask me "why I entered politics at this age" to which he answers I worked on many projects for the country. At this age too, I have enough energy to work and I want to use it for the development of Kerala so I joined BJP.
Accompanied by the party co-workers and few ministers, Amit Shah felicitated Mr Sreedharan with a shawl at the function.
Kerala BJP chief K Surendran praising the BJP said, "Only BJP can save Kerala. People here are seeking a change from the corrupt fronts of LDF and Congress. The reformers have dreamed of a Kerala which is not this Kerala".
Sreedharan joined BJP last month. While joining the party, he also expressed his wish to contest the Assembly elections in Kerala. "People know very well what is good for them and what is good for the state. I am very confident they will elect BJP to power. I am expecting a big victory," he said.
The election for the 140-member Kerala assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on 6 April. The counting of votes will be held on 2 May.
