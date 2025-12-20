 ED Seizes ₹8 Crore Property Of Former Karnataka Minister B Nagendra In Money Laundering Case
The Enforcement Directorate has confiscated properties worth over ₹8 crore belonging to former Karnataka minister B Nagendra, linked to illegal money transfers from Valmiki Development Corporation. Despite arresting Nagendra for the ₹100 crore scam, the laundered money remains untraced. The assets were seized under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Vinay Madhava GowdaUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 03:08 PM IST
ED Seizes ₹8 Crore Property Of Former Karnataka Minister B Nagendra In Money Laundering Case | File Pic

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate, which is investigating illegal money transfer from Valmiki Development Corporation in Karnataka by the then minister B Nagendra has confiscated property worth over ₹8 crore belonging to the former minister.

The confiscated property included four residential plots, one commercial property and a building and the confiscation had been carried out under PMLA.

In a release, the ED has stated that they could not trace the money laundered from the Valmiki Development Corporation account. ``The accused might have hidden it or have spent it. That is the reason behind confiscating his assets worth around the same value.''

The ED had arrested Nagendra after over ₹ 100 crore was illegally transferred from Valmiki Development Corporation and he is out on the bail now.

