ED Seizes ₹8 Crore Property Of Former Karnataka Minister B Nagendra In Money Laundering Case | File Pic

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate, which is investigating illegal money transfer from Valmiki Development Corporation in Karnataka by the then minister B Nagendra has confiscated property worth over ₹8 crore belonging to the former minister.

The confiscated property included four residential plots, one commercial property and a building and the confiscation had been carried out under PMLA.

In a release, the ED has stated that they could not trace the money laundered from the Valmiki Development Corporation account. ``The accused might have hidden it or have spent it. That is the reason behind confiscating his assets worth around the same value.''

The ED had arrested Nagendra after over ₹ 100 crore was illegally transferred from Valmiki Development Corporation and he is out on the bail now.