BJP announces candidates for Kerala, Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam assembly polls; Sreedharan to contest from Palakkad

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday declared candidates for assembly polls in five states, fielding 'Metroman' Dr E Sreedharan from Palakkad constituency in Kerala.

"In Kerala, BJP will be contesting 115 seats and the rest of 25 seats will be left for 4 parties. State BJP chief K Surendran will contest from two constituencies - from Manjeshwar in Kasaragod & Konni in Pathanamthitta," BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh announced in Delhi.

"Dr E Sreedharan will contest from Palakkad Assembly constituency. Former state BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan will be contesting from Nemom seat in Kerala elections," he announced.

"KJ Alphons will contest from Kanjirappally Assembly seat. Suresh Gopi will contest from Thrissur. Dr Abdul Salam will be contesting from Tirur seat. Former DGP Jacob Thomas will contest from Irinjalakuda," he added.

For West Bengal, Singh announced 27 candidates, fielding its sitting MP and actor-turned-politician Locket Chatterjee from Chuchura.

"We are announcing names of 27 candidates for third phase and 38 candidates for 4th phase of polls in West Bengal. Economist Ashok Lahiri will contest from Alipurduar, Rajib Banerjee from Domjur and Rabindranath Bhattacharya from Singur," he said.

In Assam, BJP will contest on 92 seats and its allies will contest on rest of the seats. "We are releasing the names of 17 candidates for the third phase of elections. Chandra Mohan Patowary will contest from Dharmapur seat," he said.