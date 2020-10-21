Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: 10 times Tej Pratap Yadav broke the internet with his bizarre behaviour

Bihar's former health minister and the elder son of Lalu Prasad, Tej Pratap Yadav is contesting in the Bihar Assembly Eelections and has filed his nomination from the Hasanpur assembly seat in Samastipur district. Tej Pratap, who was earlier elected from the Mahua seat, is pitted against Janata Dal (United) sitting MLA Raj Kumar Ray.

Known for making controversial statements, Tej Pratap, who has been booked in Dalit leader’s murder case, has more often than not made headlines for his bizarre behaviour. From making outlandish comments and threats at public meetings to violating the COVID-19 lockdown rules, the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader has raked up several controversies over the years.

Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, here are 10 times Tej Pratap Yadav made headlines for all the wrong reasons:

When Tej Pratap threatened to ‘skin’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi