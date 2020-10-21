Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: 10 times Tej Pratap Yadav broke the internet with his bizarre behaviour

Bihar's former health minister and the elder son of Lalu Prasad, Tej Pratap Yadav is contesting in the Bihar Assembly Eelections and has filed his nomination from the Hasanpur assembly seat in Samastipur district. Tej Pratap, who was earlier elected from the Mahua seat, is pitted against Janata Dal (United) sitting MLA Raj Kumar Ray.
Known for making controversial statements, Tej Pratap, who has been booked in Dalit leader’s murder case, has more often than not made headlines for his bizarre behaviour. From making outlandish comments and threats at public meetings to violating the COVID-19 lockdown rules, the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader has raked up several controversies over the years.
Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, here are 10 times Tej Pratap Yadav made headlines for all the wrong reasons:
When Tej Pratap threatened to ‘skin’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi
In 2017, after the Union government’s decision to downgrade the security cover of his father Lalu Prasad, a furious Tej Pratap had threatened to 'skin' Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He had reportedly told the reporters, "Laluji ko maarne ki saazish ho rahi hai. Hum chup nahi baithenge, Narendra Modi ji ka khaal udhedva lenge."
Yadav threatening to assault Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi and set his house on fire at his son's wedding
Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav had allegedly threatened to assault Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and set his house on fire at his son's wedding, reported Hindustan Times.
According to the report, Tej Pratap had publically threatened Sushil Kumar Modi after the latter had accused Yadavs of 'acquiring unexplained wealth'.
He was quoted saying as, "I will thrash him at his own house and set things on fire at his son’s wedding to expose his ill-gotten wealth. Modi has invited me to his son’s wedding. He has called me to insult us. If I go, I will disrupt the wedding … My fight with Modi is on and I know how to win it."
Tej Pratap Yadav defending his security guards after they beat a camera person
In May 2019, personal security guards of RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav beat a camera person in Patna, who allegedly broke the windscreen of Yadav’s car.
A video shared by ANI showed the guards beating the camera person while the cops tried to take control of the situation.
Check it out here:
After the incident, Yadav had filed an FIR against the camera person, alleging that a conspiracy was being hatched to kill him.
"My bouncers have not done anything. I was leaving after casting my vote when a photographer hit the windscreen of my car. I have filed an FIR in the incident. A conspiracy is being hatched to kill me," he'd said.
Startling revelations made by his wife Aishwarya Rai
In connection to their divorce case, Aishwarya Rai had filed a reply in court accusing Pratap of being a marijuana addict and also of harassing her.
In August 2019, Aishwarya Rai filed an application under Section 26, seeking protection from the family court under the Protection of Women Against Domestic Violence Act, 2005.
Aishwarya, in her complaint claimed that immediately after her marriage, she learnt that Tej was a drug addict who used to consume drugs and under its influence claim to be an avatar of Lord Shiva.
"Tej used to dress up like Lord Radha and Krishna. Soon after my wedding I discovered that he used to dress up like god and goddesses. Not only this, once after consuming drugs, Tej wore a 'Ghagra' (long skirt) and 'Choli' (blouse) and dressed up like goddess Radha, he also wore make up and a hair vig," Aishwarya alleged in his complaint.
Aishwarya said when she pulled up Tej and asked him to stop drugs and stop dressing up like gods and goddesses, Tej responded with: "Ganja toh Bhole baba ka Prasad hai, usko kaise mana Karen? (Marijuana is Lord Shiva's oblation; how can I say no to that)." The woman also claimed that Tej said, 'Krishna hi Radha hai, Radha hi Krishna hai' (Krishna is Radha is Krishna).
When Yadav threatened to 'rip apart' those spreading rumours on a rift between him and brother Tejashwi
"Tejashwi is busy with some work, so Arjun (Tejashwi) has sent Krishna (Tej) to be where Yashoda (Rabri Devi) is. There have been many rumours on the relationship of Arjun and Krishna on social media. People are making false claims that there is no connection left between them, the brothers have split up... but I will rip apart such people (dhar ke cheer denge). Whosoever will come between Krishna and Arjun will have to bear the wrath of 'Sudarshan Chakra' of Shri Krishna," he'd said
Tej Pratap booked for COVID-19 lockdown violation
In August, Ranchi district administration in Jharkhand lodged an FIR against Tej Pratap Yadav and the owner and manager of a premium hotel, on charges of violating the lockdown restrictions by accommodating the elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.
Tej Pratap had reportedly come to Ranchi to meet his father admitted in the Kelly Bungalow converted into a jail.
Ranchi sub divisional magistrate, Lokesh Mishra had said Yadav breached the provisions of IPC and Epidemic Control Act by not seeking exemption from statutory lockdown.
Tej Pratap's shocking slogans at Maha Shivratri celebrations
On Maha Shivratri 2020, during an event in Vaishali, the elder son of Lalu Prasad had asked the crowd, "2020 me kiska vadh hoga?" (Who will be killed in 2020)
People in the crowd were heard saying, "Nitish Ka".
Yadav performs 'Sadbuddhi Mahayagna' for CM Nitish Kumar
On April 26, Former Bihar Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav had performed a 'Sadbuddhi Mahayagna' at his residence for Bihar's Chief Minister.
He was quoted by DNA saying as, "The Chief Minister has lost his mind. His government does not look serious on the issue of bringing back migrants, who are trapped in other states... Such things were performed in ancient India to end the epidemic. Why has the Prime Minister not performed any such rituals?"
RJD leader alleging that EVMs were manipulated
In the Lok Sabha elections last year, the RJD had failed to secure even a single seat in Bihar, while BJP-led National Democratic Alliance had bagged 39 of the 40 seats and Congress won one seat.
After poll debacle, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav had alleged that EVMs were manipulated which is why his party could not win a single seat.
“I do not consider that Tejaswi, Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh are to be blamed for the defeat. They lost because EVMs have been manipulated. Some days back, media did not look into EVMs which were transferred here and there. The administration did not take action in the case,” he'd said.
Tej Pratap Yadav's misogynistic comments at a rally
The RJD leader has taken several jibes at the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, however, he had received flak for 'misogynistic' remarks against the leaders.
At a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population of Register (NPR), Mr Yadav said, "I therefore say Nitish Kumar, whom my father had aptly named palturam (turncoat), can also be called Nitish Kumari. And his companion Sushil Kumar Modi, the bearer of the saffron flag, called Sushil Kumari Modi. They cannot take us head on... they sit in their homes wearing bangles."