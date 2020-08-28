Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap, Ranchi hotel owner booked for lockdown violation

Patna: Ranchi district administration in Jharkhand has lodged an FIR against Tej Pratap Yadav, owner and manager of a premium hotel, on charges of violating the lockdown restrictions by accommodating the elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday night.
Tej Pratap who is a former health minister in Bihar had come to Ranchi to meet his father admitted in the Kelly Bungalow converted into a jail.
Ranchi sub divisional magistrate, Lokesh Mishra said Yadav breached the provisions of IPC and Epidemic Control Act by not seeking exemption from statutory lockdown.
Mishra said FIR was lodged by circle officer Prakash Kumar under different sections of IPC at Ranchi’s Chutia police station.
CO in his complaint said when he visited room no-507 of the hotel around 9 pm on Thursday, Tej Pratap was found staying there, which was a violation of the government order during the Covid-19 lockdown.
According to the guidelines issued by the MHA, no hotel is allowed to accommodate any guest during the Corona restrictions. This particular hotel has been designated as quarantine centre for Corona warrior-doctors and nurses.
Abhay Kumar Singh, RJD's Jharkhand unit president claimed the hotel owner had family ties with the Lalu family and as a goodwill gesture, a room was allotted to Tej Pratap by the hotel owner. He claimed the two families were close to the extent that even the catering teams were sent to Lalu residence at Patna in the past from the hotel.
Ravi Thakur, officer-in-charge of Chutiya police station said FIR was lodged against the hotel management under sections 188 and 34 of Indian penal Code. Due to lockdown restrictions, hotels are not allowed to operate, he said.
Tej Pratap had gone to Ranchi to meet Lalu after getting himself examined medically at Kelly Bungalow of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences. He was allowed entry after he tested negative for COVID-19.
In Jharkhand, lockdown restrictions are strict as any one coming to the state by road, train or air is asked to undergo 14 days isolation, either at home or institutions recognised by the state government. Even those entering Jharkhand from border areas of Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and UP are forced to go on isolation.
His younger son and former deputy chief minister, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav today went into self-imposed quarantine following reports of his private secretary, Sanjay Yadav, who tested positive. The two had returned from New Delhi on Thursday. Tejashwi has cancelled all engagements, his staff said.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)