Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap, Ranchi hotel owner booked for lockdown violation

Patna: Ranchi district administration in Jharkhand has lodged an FIR against Tej Pratap Yadav, owner and manager of a premium hotel, on charges of violating the lockdown restrictions by accommodating the elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday night.

Tej Pratap who is a former health minister in Bihar had come to Ranchi to meet his father admitted in the Kelly Bungalow converted into a jail.

Ranchi sub divisional magistrate, Lokesh Mishra said Yadav breached the provisions of IPC and Epidemic Control Act by not seeking exemption from statutory lockdown.

Mishra said FIR was lodged by circle officer Prakash Kumar under different sections of IPC at Ranchi’s Chutia police station.

CO in his complaint said when he visited room no-507 of the hotel around 9 pm on Thursday, Tej Pratap was found staying there, which was a violation of the government order during the Covid-19 lockdown.

According to the guidelines issued by the MHA, no hotel is allowed to accommodate any guest during the Corona restrictions. This particular hotel has been designated as quarantine centre for Corona warrior-doctors and nurses.