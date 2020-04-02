From Tajinder Bagga to Tej Pratap: How politicians put their differences aside to help people during coronavirus lockdown

With people fighting to ward off the coronavirus outbreak, politicians from across parties are now working in tandem to help in whatever way possible. And while this naturally does not extend to every politician out there, some exceptions stand out for the way they have put aside their differences in their time of need.
Take Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Bagga for example. Always active on social media, the politician how appears to have put the might of his influence and voice behind helping others. And Bagga does not have any problem asking oppsition leaders, such as those from the Aam Aadmi Party for help.
If one looks through recent posts by the BJP leader, he can be seen to have asked Delhi Health Minister Manish Sisodia for help, and has also interacted with AAP's Ankit Lal to coordinate another issue.
He is not alone. In Bihar, despite being an opposition leader who has in the past clashed with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav has repeatedly called for an united front against the virus.
"We as a responsible opposition are ever ready to offer any help whatsoever sought from us. A united Bihar will defeat CORONA," he tweeted on Thursday.
He had earlier reiterated his offer of help to the Chief Minister.
"I once again reiterate my unconditional support to @NitishKumar in this fight against epidemic and request him to put public health before and address Bihar. It has to be fought collectively and it’s gonna be a long long fight. Don’t play with the lives of our fellow citizens," he had written a few days ago.
His sibling Tej Pratap Yadav who had earlier served on Nitish Kumar's Cabinet too has reached out to people across parties to help.
While he has, in the past had a rather contentious relationship with the BJP, he didn't hesitate to reach out to leaders from the party recently.
He has also repreatedly reached out to Congress leaders to resolve the issues being faced by people amid the lockdown.
