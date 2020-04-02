From Tajinder Bagga to Tej Pratap: How politicians put their differences aside to help people during coronavirus lockdown

With people fighting to ward off the coronavirus outbreak, politicians from across parties are now working in tandem to help in whatever way possible. And while this naturally does not extend to every politician out there, some exceptions stand out for the way they have put aside their differences in their time of need.

Take Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Bagga for example. Always active on social media, the politician how appears to have put the might of his influence and voice behind helping others. And Bagga does not have any problem asking oppsition leaders, such as those from the Aam Aadmi Party for help.

If one looks through recent posts by the BJP leader, he can be seen to have asked Delhi Health Minister Manish Sisodia for help, and has also interacted with AAP's Ankit Lal to coordinate another issue.