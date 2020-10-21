Bihar elections 2020: Is Chirag Paswan’s LJP a vote-cutter? Here’s what Lokniti-CSDS opinion poll predicts

While Mahagathbandhan (grand-alliance), which consists of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress and Left parties, was picked by 32 per cent of voters polled for the survey.

Meanwhile, Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Monday claimed his party will win more seats than JDU in the Bihar polls. Launching a scathing attack on the Chief Minister, he said any vote to Nitish Kumar-headed JDU would "destroy" Bihar tomorrow.

The regional party has announced names of 95 candidates so far in two lists. Chirag Paswan also claimed that a BJP-LJP government will be formed in Bihar after assembly poll results are declared on November 10, and advised BJP leaders not to use terms like "vote katua" (splitter of votes) against his party "just to keep Kumar happy".

The party, which was a part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance in Bihar, has decided to field candidates against Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and not against the BJP. Paswan has been slamming Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over some of the promises made by the JDU.

Elections to the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3 and 7 -- and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.