Bihar elections 2020: Is Chirag Paswan’s LJP a vote-cutter? Here’s what Lokniti-CSDS opinion poll predicts

Ahead of Bihar assembly elections, the Lokniti-CSDS released its opinion poll. The Lokniti-CSDS opinion poll shows Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party as the first choice for only 6 per cent voters. This will help the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) win by cutting the anti-incumbency votes.
The pre-poll survey, which was conducted by Lokniti-CSDS in Bihar between October 10 and 17, asked the voters for their choices while registering their votes. The poll showed that at least 38 per cent mentioned NDA as their first choice. The NDA consists of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal-United, Hindustan Awam Morcha and Vikassheel Insan Party.
While Mahagathbandhan (grand-alliance), which consists of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress and Left parties, was picked by 32 per cent of voters polled for the survey.
Meanwhile, Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Monday claimed his party will win more seats than JDU in the Bihar polls. Launching a scathing attack on the Chief Minister, he said any vote to Nitish Kumar-headed JDU would "destroy" Bihar tomorrow.
The regional party has announced names of 95 candidates so far in two lists. Chirag Paswan also claimed that a BJP-LJP government will be formed in Bihar after assembly poll results are declared on November 10, and advised BJP leaders not to use terms like "vote katua" (splitter of votes) against his party "just to keep Kumar happy".
The party, which was a part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance in Bihar, has decided to field candidates against Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and not against the BJP. Paswan has been slamming Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over some of the promises made by the JDU.
Elections to the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3 and 7 -- and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)