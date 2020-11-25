'Big loss for the nation': Ahmed Patel's last tweet was about death of another doyen of Indian politics

Chirag Paswan, his son had tweeted after the death of the Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, ""Papa...you are not in this world today but I know no matter where you are, you will always be with me. Miss you papa.

In response to Chirag's tweet, Ahmed Patel wrote, "Chirag, shocked to hear about the demise of your father! Ram Vilas Paswan ji was a champion of the downtrodden and had immense faith in India’s pluralism & diversity. It’s a big loss for the nation. My condolences to you, your family and all his supporters."

This became his last tweet, a week after he had announced on Twitter that he had tested position for COVID-19.

"I have tested positive for Covid19. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently, to self isolate," Patel said in a tweet on October 1.

He was critical for a few days, was admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram on November 15 after he developed complications.

His son Faisal said he died at 3.30 am.