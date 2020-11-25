How Ahmed Patel beat BJP at its own game in 2017 Gujarat Rajya Sabha polls

Senior Congress leader and party's top strategist Ahmed Patel breathed his last at the wee hours of Wednesday at a Gurugram hospital. The veteran leader, one of the closest aides of party president Sonia Gandhi and her political adviser, Patel (71) had contracted COVID-19 and later developed complications.

A party trouble-shooter, was a three-time member of Lok Sabha and was into his fifth term in the Rajya Sabha. However, his last election to the Rajya Sabha was not easy and he had overcome all sorts of challenges to beat the BJP in the 2017 Gujarat polls for the Upper House of Parliament.

The Rajya Sabha polls, held in August 2017, became a matter of personal prestige for Patel after the BJP led by the then president Amit Shah fought tooth and nail to defeat him. A loss to Patel, apart from being seen as a personal setback to Sonia, would have left Congress rank and file hugely demoralised in a state where Assembly elections were to take place later that year.

This was the first RS polls in Gujarat in two decades that saw a contest instead of official candidates of major parties getting elected unopposed.

The BJP had fielded three candidates - Amit Shah, Smriti Irani and Congress rebel Balwantsinh Rajput - even though it only had enough numbers to get two of them elected. The ruling party relied on rebel Congress MLAs and cross-voting.