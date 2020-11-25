India

Senior Congress leader and political adviser of Sonia Gandhi, Ahmed Patel dies at 71

Congress leader Ahmed Patel
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, one of Sonia Gandhi's closest political advisers and a top party trouble-shooter, has died. He was 71. He had been in Gurgaon hospital since his health worsened after a Covid infection.

In a tweet, his son Faisal Patel said that the Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat died at 3.30 am today.

"With profound grief & sorrow, I regret to announce the sad & untimely demise of my father, Mr. Ahmed Patel at 25/11/2020, 03:30 AM. After testing positive for COVID-19 around a month back, his health worsened further due to multiple organ failures. May Allah grant him Jannatul firdaus, inshallah," he tweeted, requesting all their well-wishers to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations by avoiding mass gathering and to maintain social distancing norms at all times".

