Senior Congress leader and political adviser of Sonia Gandhi, Ahmed Patel dies at 71

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, one of Sonia Gandhi's closest political advisers and a top party trouble-shooter, has died. He was 71. He had been in Gurgaon hospital since his health worsened after a Covid infection.

In a tweet, his son Faisal Patel said that the Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat died at 3.30 am today.

"With profound grief & sorrow, I regret to announce the sad & untimely demise of my father, Mr. Ahmed Patel at 25/11/2020, 03:30 AM. After testing positive for COVID-19 around a month back, his health worsened further due to multiple organ failures. May Allah grant him Jannatul firdaus, inshallah," he tweeted, requesting all their well-wishers to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations by avoiding mass gathering and to maintain social distancing norms at all times".