Why Ahmed Patel never became a minister during years of Congress rule? Here is what he said

A quintessential organisation man, Patel had cross-party connections and direct access to senior opposition leaders as well as those in the government.

Winning three Lok Sabha election, representing the party in Rajya Sabha five times, Patel never took up a ministerial position during his 43 years of public. He is said to have repeatedly turned down the offers to join the central government when the Congress was in power.

This, he said, was due to a decision he took in 1986, two years after Indira Gandhi's death.

In an autobiographical article he wrote for Ahmedabad Mirror, Patel said he decided that he will work for the sangathan and not take up any ministerial position. It was at a time the Congress, headed by Rajiv Gandhi, was in power with brute majority. After losing the next election, the grand old party was again back in power in 1992. After a seven-year hiatus from 1997-2004, the Congress again returned to power in alliance with other parties and ruled the Centre for the next 10 years.

Although, one of the most powerful leaders during the 10-year UPA rule, Patel kept his word and worked behind the scenes and never took up a ministerial position.