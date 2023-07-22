Bengaluru News: Rapido Bike Taxi Driver Sexually Harasses City-Based Activist

sexual harassment allegations against vice principal | Representational Photo

Bengaluru: A city-based activist was sexually harassed by the driver of the bike taxi she had availed off aggregator app Rapido while returning home. The activist hailed the bike taxi exasperated due to multiple auto booking cancellations. The driver messaged her using different mobile numbers, called her multiple times and also engaged in lewd activities during the ride.

The activist in a social media thread explained that after attending a protest held against the violence in Manipur, she tried to book a ride back home. "However, multiple auto cancellations led me to opt for a bike instead," she explained.

She said that the driver had arrived on a different bike than the one registered with Rapido reasoning that the vehicle was under servicing. During the ride, she said, the two-wheeler reached a remote area with no other vehicles around.

Read Also Wrestlers vs WFI: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Gets Bail In Sexual Harassment Case

Driver began masturbating while riding

The driver, at this stretch, began to drive with one hand; much to her horror, he began engaging in inappropriate behaviour like masturbating while riding the bike. The activist elaborated that she froze in the moment as she feared for her safety.

With the intention of concealing the location of her home, the survivor asked the driver to drop her 200 metres away from her actual destination. She said that once the ride was over, he called and messaged her relentlessly and blocking his contact number was in vain. He continued calling her using other numbers.

Bengaluru Police responds

City police responding to her social media thread told that the concerned officials have been alerted and asked her to reach out to them with her contact details.