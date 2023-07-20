Wrestlers vs WFI: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Gets Bail In Sexual Harassment Case

Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh |

A Delhi Court on Thursday granted bail to suspended Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the sexual harassment case filed against him by at least six female wrestlers.

The court had earlier reserved its order on Brij Bhushan's bail plea after hearing arguments from the counsel appearing for the accused, the prosecution as well as the complainants.

The counsel, appearing for the complainants, had opposed the application, saying the accused was very influential.

"Bail should not be granted. If at all it is granted, strict conditions must be imposed. Witnesses have been approached from time to time, no threat though," he told the court.

The counsel for the accused told the court that he will abide by all conditions.

"No threat etc. will take place. Law is very clear. He should be granted bail. I am undertaking to abide by conditions," the defence counsel told the court.

The Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet against the six-time MP on June 15 under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (With PTI inputs)

