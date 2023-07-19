Former Advocate For Nirbhaya's Rapists Takes On Defense For Brij Bhushan In Shocking Turn Of Events

Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, is currently facing a sexual harassment case filed against him by female wrestlers. His defense lawyer is Advocate Rajiv Mohan, who previously served as the public prosecutor in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape case, where he sought a death sentence for the convicts involved in the heinous crime.

Defense Lawyer's Background in Notorious Rape Case

Representing Brij Bhushan, Rajiv Mohan appeared before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday. The court granted the accused a two-day interim bail in the harassment case, and the hearing for his regular bail plea is scheduled for July 20.

The 2012 Nirbhaya case saw four men convicted and subsequently hanged in March 2020 for the gang rape and murder of Nirbhaya, a tragic incident that triggered widespread protests across the nation and ignited demands for stricter laws against sexual assault.

Wrestlers' Protests and Demands for Accountability

Since the beginning of the year, numerous wrestlers have been protesting, demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and his removal from the top post of the WFI. On June 2, the Delhi Police acted upon the wrestlers' allegations and filed two FIRs and 10 complaints related to sexual harassment against Singh.

The complaints accused him of inappropriate touching, placing his hand over the chest of girls, moving his hand from the chest to the back, and chasing them, among other misconduct.

Delhi Police's Response to Sexual Harassment Allegations

One of the complaints was filed by a minor, but the Delhi Police filed a cancellation report stating that no corroborative evidence was found to pursue the case.

In June, while discussing the wrestlers' case, Asha Devi, the mother of Nirbhaya, expressed concern that if the investigation into the allegations of the wrestlers is not conducted properly and they do not receive justice, it would be a stain on the country's justice system.

