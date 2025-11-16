Shubman Gill Injury Update: Indian Captain Taken To ICU, Will Take No Further Part In Eden Gardens Clash

Shubman Gill will play no further part in the IND vs SA 1st Test at the Eden Gardens. The Indian captain suffered a neck spasm while batting and walked off injured. Gill has not taken the field since and was in fact admitted to the ICU as he recovers from this blow.

"Captain Shubman Gill had a neck injury on Day 2 of the ongoing Test against South Africa in Kolkata. He was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play. He is currently under observation in the hospital. He will take no further part in the Test match. He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team," BCCI said in a statement.

The injury occurred early in his knock when he attempted a slog-sweep against Simon Harmer and appeared to suffer a whiplash motion while completing the shot. Although the ball raced away for four, he was seen instantly clutching the back of his neck, visibly in discomfort. The team physio rushed out to assess him, but after a brief discussion, the decision was made for him to return to the dressing room.

As per a Telegraph India report, Gill was admitted to the ICU as a precautionary measure. The Indian captain is expected to remain under medical care for the next few days as he makes his recovery. The 26-year-old has had a history of neck injuries, having missed a Test match in 2024 due to the same issue.

Workload an issue for Gill?

While the reason for Gill's stiffness could not be ascertained, his workload has been high in 2025. The 26-year-old has been in constant action since the IPL 2025. Gill has participated and played in every game since the start of the England series in June. He played in Australia T20Is, four days before the start of the IND vs SA series.