WATCH: Shaheen Afridi Hosts Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe Stars For Dinner In Islamabad 4 Days After Suicide Blast

Image Credit: X/Sikandar Raza

Pakistan ODI captain Shaheen Afridi hosted the teams of Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe for a dinner in Islamabad on Saturday. Pakistan and Sri Lanka are in action for a 3-match ODI series, with Zimbabwe joining them for a tri-series next week. The dinner in the Pakistan capital city comes less than a week after Sri Lanka players wanted to leave fearing safety following the bombings.

According to the GeoTV, the dinner was hosted to honour the two touring sides despite the current climate of fear. It was held at the rooftop of a high-end restaurant in Islamabad. The menu included a range of traditional dishes, which received words of acknowledgement from the players of both Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

The dinner was also attended by both the ODI and T20I squads of Pakistan. Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza, who was born in Pakistan, shared a video thanking Shaheen Afridi for the hospitality.

PCB have taken every necessary step to ensure that their visitors stay put. The team dinner, especially in Islamabad, 4 days after the bombing signals Sri Lanka's fears have been allayed at best.

Sri Lanka are stationed in Rawalpindi, where they will play the final ODI and the entire tri-series against Zimbabwe and Pakistan. The government has handed over the security of the Sri Lankan team to the Army.

"The Field Marshal himself spoke to the Sri Lankan Defence Minister and Secretary and I am grateful the players showed great bravery to decide to remain in Pakistan," Naqvi told the media on Thursday, as quoted by PTI.

Pakistan players and fans expressed their gratitude towards the Sri Lankan squad. Several took to social media to thank them for their solidarity and support during such times. On Thursday, Pakistan squad and fans greeted the Sri Lankan team with flower petals as they arrived at the in Rawalpindi for a practice session.

Army chief Asim Munir intervened and had assured Sri Lankan Defence Minister Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon of the team's safety.