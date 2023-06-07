Bangladesh Govt Seeks Clarification From MEA On ‘Akhand Bharat’ Map In New Parliament Building

Akhand Bharat mural showing Bangladesh as part of the map. | Twitter

The Akhand Bharat mural or "map" that was on display in the new Parliament building of India on May 28 has led to questions from the Bangladesh government, which wants to understand why was Bangladesh and its geographical area shown as part of the map. According to news reports in Bangladesh, its State Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohammad Shahriar Alam informed that the Bangladesh Embassy in Delhi has been told to get in touch with India's Ministry of External Affairs. This is to get an official explanation on the matter, according to reports. However, Arindam Bagchi, MEA spokesperson had said last Friday that the map or the mural represented the Mauryan period or time in Indian history.

Need for further clarification

“There is no reason to express doubts about it. However, for further clarification, we have asked the mission in Delhi to speak to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs to find out what their official explanation is,” Shahriar Alam told reporters on Monday afternoon, reported the Dhaka Tribune.

The report further quoted Alam as saying, “What we learnt is that India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said that this is a map of the Ashoka Empire, 300 years before the birth of Christ. It includes a map of the area at that time and a mural. The mural depicts the journey of people. There may be cultural similarities, but it has nothing to do with politics.”

The Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, on May 28 in his tweet had put up the mural and written in Kannada, "The resolve is clear- Akhand Bharat."

What caused Bangladesh to seek explanation?

Bangladesh's opposition party, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, had raised the issue of the country's geographical areas shown as part of the mural. It called the mural a “threat to the freedom and sovereignty of Bangladesh," according to reports by Bangladesh media. Observers claimed that seeking explanation from India is Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's efforts to send a message that Bangladesh government is serious about the issue.

What is Akhand Bharat concept?

Akhand Bharat is a term used by right-wing groups for a map of India that also includes the geographical parts of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Afghanistan. The right wing groups claim that the Indian sub-continent and these countries were bound by a common "culture" and dream of a day when the unification of these countries with India will become a reality.

New Parliament Building Inauguration

On May 28, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building. The opening of the new Parliament was an elaborate affair. However, several opposition parties boycotted the event, alleging that the President of India was insulted by not being called for the opening of the new Parliament building.