 'Akhand Bharat' mural in new Parliament depicts influence of ancient Indian culture
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Akhand Bharat' mural in new Parliament depicts influence of ancient Indian culture

'Akhand Bharat' mural in new Parliament depicts influence of ancient Indian culture

Incidentally, the mural in the new Parliament building marks important kingdoms and cities of the past and shows the influence of ancient India in Taxila, in present-day Pakistan.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
article-image
The mural inside new Parliament | Twitter

A mural in the new Parliament building depicting the influence of ancient Indian thought in its immediate neighbourhood went viral on social media on Sunday with many claiming it represents the notion of an Akhand Bharat, a "cultural concept" of the RSS. According to the RSS, Akhand Bharat refers to undivided India whose geographical expanse was very wide and included present-day Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Thailand.

Important kingdoms of the past

Incidentally, the mural in the new Parliament building marks important kingdoms and cities of the past and shows the influence of ancient India in Taxila, in present-day Pakistan. "The resolve is clear – Akhand Bharat," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Twitter.

However, the RSS of late has revised its notion of Akhand Bharat; it feels that in the present times, the belief should be seen in the cultural context and not political given the partition of India on religious lines at the time of Independence.

Read Also
New Parliament Inauguration: PM Modi has 'immortalised' his moment of personal glory
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Akhand Bharat' mural in new Parliament depicts influence of ancient Indian culture

'Akhand Bharat' mural in new Parliament depicts influence of ancient Indian culture

Delhi Weather: IMD issues thunderstorm warning in NCR including Ghaziabad, Indirapuram and other...

Delhi Weather: IMD issues thunderstorm warning in NCR including Ghaziabad, Indirapuram and other...

Protesting wrestlers pinned to the ground while marching towards Parliament

Protesting wrestlers pinned to the ground while marching towards Parliament

New Parliament Inauguration: PM Modi has 'immortalised' his moment of personal glory

New Parliament Inauguration: PM Modi has 'immortalised' his moment of personal glory

'Unfortunate moment for our country': Wrestler Bajrang Punia on WFI chief's presence at new...

'Unfortunate moment for our country': Wrestler Bajrang Punia on WFI chief's presence at new...