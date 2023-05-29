President Droupadi Murmu backs PM Modi inaugurating new Parliament, says 'He symbolises trust...'

President Murmu backs PM Modi inaugurating new Parliament, says 'He symbolises trust...' |

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu welcomed the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday and said it is a matter of pride and immense happiness for the country. In her message at the ceremony, the president said the inauguration of the new Parliament building will be written in golden words in the country's history.

"The inauguration of the new Parliament building is a matter of pride and joy for all the people of India," Murmu said in her message. Her message was read out by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

PM Modi is Parliament's trust, says President

"I am deeply satisfied that the new Parliament is being inaugurated by the prime minister, who symbolises the trust in Parliament," she said.

Noting that Parliament is a guiding light for the country, the president said the new building "is an important milestone in our democratic journey". "The great occasion of the inauguration of the new Parliament House will be recorded in golden words in the country's history," she said.

Pres Murmu framers of the Constitution

The framers of the Constitution had envisioned a country, the foundation of which was built on the wisdom of democratically-elected representatives, Murmu said. The unveiling of the new Parliament House will strengthen the spirit of unity and national pride in the hearts of the countrymen, she added.

"This important event held during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is a living proof of our commitment towards the protection and expansion of our democratic traditions.

This provides the energy to propel our country towards a bright future, illuminated by the collective hopes and aspirations of our countrymen," the president said in her address in Hindi.

She said it is a moment of pride and incomparable joy for all the people of the country, from north to south and from east to west.

"Parliament has a special place in our collective consciousness. Parliament is also a lighthouse of our rich democratic traditions. "The reverence towards a democratic discourse is the core essence of our social and cultural traditions, based on which the system of healthy debate, meaningful dialogue and exchange of ideas has flourished over the centuries," Murmu said.

"Our country has continuously developed public participation and empowered the poorest in the society on the strength of our natural democratic public sentiments. Along with this, such an atmosphere has been created that enables everyone, including those who have faced difficulties or challenges early in their lives, to reach top positions in various fields," the president asserted.

In the last decades, she noted, Parliament remained a pivot of several transformative legislative initiatives and brought many such changes that improved the lives of crores of people.

Pres Murmu lauds workers

Murmu also lauded the work of all those who were involved in the construction of the new Parliament building. Their efforts and contributions will also remain etched in the minds and hearts of the people of the country, she said.

"My best wishes that the new Parliament House sets new benchmarks of the rich traditions and ideals of India's democracy," she said.