Top quotes from PM Modi's first address at the new Parliament building: 'It was need of the hour' |

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building in New Delhi, after a grand puja and the installation of Sengol. He later gave his first address there and expressed hope that the official premises will become a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality.

Here are some top quotes from PM Modi's speech from new Parliament

New Parliament building perfect example of co-existence of the old and new

Construction of new Parliament building gave employment to 60,000 workers; digital gallery dedicated to them has been built

In future when number of MPs increases, where would they sit. Therefore, new Parliament building was need of the hour

When India develops, world progresses; this new Parliament building will give a call for development of world as well

WATCH THE EVENT LIVE:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This is not just a complex but a symbol of aspirations of 140 cr Indians, it is temple of democracy

Our democracy is our inspiration, our Constitution our resolve; Parliament best representative of this inspiration, resolution

India is not only a democratic nation but is also mother of democracy

'Sengol' was symbol of power transfer from British; we have given due respect to it

Some moments in developmental journey of a nation get immortalised, today is one such day

We have 25 years of 'Amrit Kaal', together we have to make India a developed nation in this period

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

More from the speech

Addressing a function to inaugurate the new Parliament building, Modi said as India surges ahead, the new Parliament building will also contribute to the world's progress.

"The new Parliament building will be a testament to the dawn of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). It will be a witness to our journey towards a Viksit Bharat (developed India)," Modi said at the event attended by former president Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Ministers Y S Jagan Reddy, Yogi Adityanath, Eknath Shinde and Neiphu Rio, foreign envoys, Parliamentarians and people from different walks of life.

PM Modi takes to Twitter on historic day

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, PM marked the historic day and said, "As the new building of India's Parliament is inaugurated, our hearts and minds are filled with pride, hope and promise. May this iconic building be a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality. May it propel our great nation to new heights of progress."

"After slavery, our India started its new journey after losing a lot," the BJP tweeted on Sunday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(With agency inputs)