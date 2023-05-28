Top quotes from PM Modi's first address at the new Parliament building: 'It was need of the hour'

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building in New Delhi, after a grand puja and the installation of Sengol. He later gave his first address there and expressed hope that the official premises will become a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality.
Here are some top quotes from PM Modi's speech from new Parliament
New Parliament building perfect example of co-existence of the old and new
Construction of new Parliament building gave employment to 60,000 workers; digital gallery dedicated to them has been built
In future when number of MPs increases, where would they sit. Therefore, new Parliament building was need of the hour
When India develops, world progresses; this new Parliament building will give a call for development of world as well
WATCH THE EVENT LIVE:
This is not just a complex but a symbol of aspirations of 140 cr Indians, it is temple of democracy
Our democracy is our inspiration, our Constitution our resolve; Parliament best representative of this inspiration, resolution
India is not only a democratic nation but is also mother of democracy
'Sengol' was symbol of power transfer from British; we have given due respect to it
Some moments in developmental journey of a nation get immortalised, today is one such day
We have 25 years of 'Amrit Kaal', together we have to make India a developed nation in this period
More from the speech
Addressing a function to inaugurate the new Parliament building, Modi said as India surges ahead, the new Parliament building will also contribute to the world's progress.
"The new Parliament building will be a testament to the dawn of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). It will be a witness to our journey towards a Viksit Bharat (developed India)," Modi said at the event attended by former president Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Ministers Y S Jagan Reddy, Yogi Adityanath, Eknath Shinde and Neiphu Rio, foreign envoys, Parliamentarians and people from different walks of life.
PM Modi takes to Twitter on historic day
Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, PM marked the historic day and said, "As the new building of India's Parliament is inaugurated, our hearts and minds are filled with pride, hope and promise. May this iconic building be a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality. May it propel our great nation to new heights of progress."
"After slavery, our India started its new journey after losing a lot," the BJP tweeted on Sunday.
(With agency inputs)
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)