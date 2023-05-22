'Why no invite to President Murmu for new Parliament inauguration?' asks Cong president Kharge

Congress President and Rajya Sabha Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge expressed surprise and shock at President Droupadi Murmu not receiving an invitation to the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Modi on Sunday.



In a series of tweets, he said: "The Parliament of India is the supreme legislative body of the Republic of India, and the President of India is its highest Constitutional authority. She alone represents government, opposition and every citizen alike. She is the first citizen of India.



"Inauguration of the new Parliament building by her will symbolise the government's commitment to democratic values and Constitutional propriety. Instead of requesting her, Lok Sabha Speaker, however, urged the Prime Minister to inaugurate the Parliament building."



Kharge pointed out that then President Kovind was also not invited for the new Parliament foundation laying ceremony.



"It looks like the Modi Govt has ensured election of President of India from the Dalit and the Tribal community only for electoral reasons," he added.



"The Modi govt has repeatedly disrespected propriety. The office of the President of India is reduced to tokenism, under the BJP-RSS government," Kharge said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, as the custodian of Parliament, is responsible for issuing invitations. However, there has been no response from his office regarding Kharge's claim of the President of India not receiving an invitation. The list of attendees for the inauguration on Sunday remains unclear. A Lok Sabha official mentioned that they are still awaiting instructions on the issuance of invitations and the selection of invitees.

